Le Royal Meridien Place Vendome Lusail Gets New Multi-Property Director Of Sales

Doha, Qatar: Viola Gou joins Le Royal Méridien Place Vendôme Lusail, Agora Doha, Autograph Collection, and Palais Vendôme, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Lusail as Multi-Property Director of Sales. In her new role, Viola will lead the sales team and will be instrumental in developing and implementing strategic sales initiatives for the three properties.

As a seasoned professional with over 7 years of experience in the hospitality industry, she brings with her a wealth of knowledge and rich expertise to her new role. Joining the team from Dubai, Viola has a strong track record in sales management, business development, and market analysis. In her last role as the Source Market Leader for the Asian Pacific market for Emaar Hospitality Group, Viola was entrusted with spearheading dynamic sales initiatives and strategic growth across an expansive portfolio of 24 hotels situated in key locations. Previous experiences also include posts at Caesars Palace Dubai, Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai & Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah, JW Marriott Dubai, and Courtyard by Marriott Dubai Green Community.

Hailing from China, Viola holds a Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering and a Post-Graduate Degree in Events Management from the Swiss Hotel Management School in Leysin, Switzerland.

“I'm thrilled to return to Marriott and be part of this prestigious collection, where we will redefine luxury hospitality in Doha by delivering exceptional service and unforgettable moments,” said Viola Gou.

“I am delighted to have Viola join the team. I'm confident that with her leadership skills and vast experiences, she will not only guide the team to new heights, but will also elevate the hotels to unparalleled success,” said Radek Cais, Multi-Property General Manager of Le Royal Méridien Place Vendôme Lusail, Agora Doha, Autograph Collection, and Palais Vendôme, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Lusail.