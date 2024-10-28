US Election 2024: Five Key Moments In An Extraordinary Campaign

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US 2024: Courts, bullets and verbal stumbles have made their mark on this year's US election campaign -- one of the most extraordinary in the nation's history.

Here are five key moments so far as candidates Donald and Kamala Harris edge towards Election Day on November 5.

"Trump Guilty," is splashed across the world's front pages. On May 30 the becomes the first former US president to be convicted of felony crimes -- 34 counts to be exact.

He is found to have falsified business records to hide a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels on the eve of his 2016 election win, so that she would not publicize their alleged sexual encounter.

In the explosive six-week trial, Daniels shares excruciating details about their apparent one-night stand, including the sex position and Trump's silky pajamas.

The ordeal pulls him from the campaign trail, but huge media attention ensures he keeps the spotlight -- even if it is on his criminality.

Nothing in US law prevents Trump from running for the White House after the guilty verdict, and Republicans double down their unwavering support for the party standard-bearer, who still faces three other criminal cases.

Democratic hopes appear shattered after President Joe Biden , the party's presumptive nominee, delivers a disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump on June 27.

The 81-year-old fumbles his words and often appears to forget what he is saying, bolstering fears that he is not fit to run again for president.