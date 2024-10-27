Key Factor Driving The Stones Market In 2024: Rising Construction Activities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stones Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Key Factor Driving the Stones Market in 2024: Rising Activities

The stones market has experienced strong growth, rising from $12.72 billion in 2023 to $13.66 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.4%. Growth is driven by the construction industry's expansion, urbanization, infrastructure development, landscaping projects, and historical restoration activities.

How Much Will the Global Stones Market Grow, and What Is the Predicted Annual Growth Rate?

The stones market is expected to see robust growth, projected to reach $17.78 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.8%. This growth is attributed to smart city initiatives, a focus on energy efficiency in quarrying, the rise of prefabricated construction, cultural and religious projects, and circular economy practices. Key trends include digital transformation in the stone industry, sustainable quarrying and processing, innovations in stone finishes, smart applications of stone, and the emergence of online stone marketplaces.

What Are The Top Drivers Contributing To The Growth Of The Stones Market?

The growth of the stones market is expected to be driven by the rise in construction activities. These activities encompass the development of buildings, infrastructure, and industrial facilities, continuing through their entire lifecycle. Stones play a crucial role in construction, serving as foundational materials for structures such as walls and pavements, offering durability and structural integrity due to their natural strength and resistance to weathering.

Which Companies Are Leading Growth in the Stones Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Christian Dior SE, Rajesh Exports Limited, Kering SA, Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Temmer Marble, Tiffany & Co., Guanghui Group Co. Ltd., Quartzforms, Swatch Group Ltd., Pandora A/S, Cosentino S.A., Caesarstone Ltd., James Avery Craftsman Inc.

What Are the Key Trends Defining the Stones Market Size?

Major players in the stones market are focusing on innovative products, such as electrically driven wheeled crushers, to maintain a competitive advantage.

What Are The Key Segments Of The Global Stones Market?

1) By Type: Dimension Stones; Crushed Stones

2) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises; Small And Medium Enterprises

3) By Service Provider Type: Independent Contractors; Companies

Geographical Highlights: Asia-Pacific Leading Stones Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the stones global market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest region in the stones market. The regions covered in the stones report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition And Scope Of The Stones Market Overview?

Stone is a hard, non-metallic, solid mass or aggregate composed of minerals that form rocks.

The Stones Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Stones Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Stones Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into stones market size, stones market drivers and trends, stones global market major players, stones competitors' revenues, stones global market positioning, and stones market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

