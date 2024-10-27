Israeli Occupation Strikes Kill 16, Injure 14 In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- Israeli air strikes on Sunday killed 16 people and 14 others in several towns across Lebanon.

The Lebanese said the air strikes on Sidon killed six and injured 13 others.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that bombardment of Chehabiyeh village resulted in the death of five and injury of others, while strikes on Zawtar Al-Charqiyeh killed three.

Furthermore, a drone targeting a van in Haouch Barada killed two and wounded one, it noted.

The Israeli occupation continues to violently assault several Lebanese towns, severely damaging residential property, shops and parked cars, the agency added.

Since October of last year, Lebanon has been suffering from escalating tension, as Israeli occupation launched violent air raids this past September, resulting in major losses in lives and property. (pickup previous)

mjb







MENAFN27102024000071011013ID1108822694