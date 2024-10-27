عربي


NC MLA Detained At Srinagar Airport

10/27/2024 7:07:29 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An MLA of the ruling National conference was detained on Sunday at the Srinagar International Airport after two live rounds were detected in his baggage, officials said.

Bashir Ahmad Veeri, the MLA from Srigufwara-Bijbehara Assembly seat, was stopped for questioning at the airport when the X-ray scan led to the recovery of two live rounds from his baggage, they said.

Veeri was travelling to Jammu on an IndiGo flight.

Kashmir Observer

