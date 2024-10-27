Some 3,000 Exhibitors Join Global Lighting Marketplace



The 26th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) , organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opened today and will run for four days until 30 October at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, while the 9th

Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo will take place from 29 October to 1 November at AsiaWorld-Expo. Acting Executive Director of the HKTDC,

Sophia Chong

said: "Hong Kong's total exports in the first eight months of this year increased 11.5% year-on-year, with lighting product exports growing 3.6% to HKD3.034 billion. Under the theme

“Light & Life” , the twin lighting fairs showcase innovative products and solutions that integrate lighting with life. The fairs gather some 3,000 exhibitors from 22 countries and regions. The fairs are highly international; in addition to exhibitors from Mainland China and Hong Kong, we also welcome exhibitors from Europe, including a new exhibitor from Poland, as well as exhibitors from Brazil, Canada, the United States, and several ASEAN countries such as Singapore and Vietnam.” The

Autumn

Lighting Fair

not only provides the industry with a one-stop business platform but also reveals industry trends such as sustainable development, healthy living, and innovative design. The Connected Lighting Zone, which made its debut last year, has been upgraded to the

Hall of Connected Lighting , reflecting market demand for high-quality design and innovative smart solutions. The hall features over 50 internationally renowned brands such as Japan's JDI, Finland's LEDiL, the Netherlands' Signify, Austria's Tridonic, Mainland China's TUYA Smart, as well as newcomers like Poland's TOPMET and Australia's Zencontrol. To showcase the latest industry trends and aesthetics, renowned lighting designer

Tino Kwan

and his team , in collaboration with OFT Interiors founder

CM Jao , have curated the

GLOW & GROW - How Lighting Enriches a Space lighting installation at the fair. The lighting fixtures and systems used in the demonstration space are jointly sponsored by the world-renowned architectural and commercial lighting brand ERCO and dynamic lighting experts TRAXON | e:cue. The

Hall of Aurora

brings together some 540 top global brands including Megaman from Germany, Rio and Prosperity Group from Hong Kong, and LEEDARSON from Mainland China. Located at the Expo Drive Hall,

LED Essentials

and

LED Lighting

are must-visit zones for buyers seeking energy-saving and durable LED products. Other product zones including

Commercial Lighting

and

Residential Lighting , covering a wide range of lighting fixtures and technologies. The

Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo

serves as a comprehensive one-stop sourcing platform, showcasing a diverse range of outdoor commercial and industrial lighting solutions. This year, the new

Smart Pole and Solution

zone showcases innovative solutions to optimise energy efficiency, enhancing the quality of life for urban residents. The Expo welcomes five group pavilions, including

Foshan ,

Guangdong Lighting Association ,

Jiangsu Gaoyou Lighting Association ,

Zhenjiang Chamber of International Commerce

Illuminating

Industry Enterprise Alliance

and the debut of the

Shenzhen

pavilion. Other zones include

Horticultural Lighting ,

Outdoor & Public Lighting , and

Technical & Professional Lighting . New lighting trends Sustainable development According to Stratistics MRC, the sustainable lighting market is expected to grow from USD6.92 billion in 2019 to USD35.26 billion by 2027, reflecting increased environmental awareness. At the

Outdoor and Tech Light Expo , E-Lite Semiconductor Incorporated (Booth no.: 6-J08) presents smart lamp posts equipped with energy-saving LED lighting and sensors that can adjust lighting levels based on environmental conditions, thereby reducing energy consumption. Exhibitors use the

Autumn Lighting Fair

to launch new products. Tridonic (Booth no.: GH-D01) launches the Tridonic - lichtMONITOR lighting management software for the first time in Asia at the

Autumn Lighting Fair . The software can monitor an entire lighting system in a building, allowing users to track lighting requirements and identify potential energy-saving opportunities. Healthy living A study published by the Human Centric Lighting Society shows that adopting "human-centric lighting" in offices can reduce errors by 18% and increase productivity by 10%. At the

Autumn Lighting Fair , Leedarson IoT Technology Inc. (Booth no.: 1B-D02) presents the LEEDARSON - circadian rhythm kit (individual control) - lighting control kit. Its human-centric lighting system intelligently adjusts the colour, temperature and brightness of the light source to simulate natural daylight, thereby enhancing productivity and comfort. The NFC Bluetooth RGBCW Driver from LTECH (Booth no.: GH-D03) provides a healthy lighting solution that synchronises lighting in the user's location with changes in local sunlight, thereby helping users adjust their sleep rhythms and protect their eyesight. Innovative design Lighting design not only needs to be practical but also aesthetically pleasant. Polish exhibitor TOPMET (Booth no.: GH-C10), participating in the

Autumn Lighting Fair

for the first time, presents the NAMI23 LED aluminium profile. Adopting the Japanese word for "wave" as its product name, NAMI's design is inspired by Japanese culture and minimalism. With a unique shape and available in various colours, the product balances aesthetics and functionality. At the

Outdoor and Tech Light Expo, AGC Lighting Co., Ltd. (Booth no.: 8-E02) presents the UFO High Bay Light (HB81 Candela), which won the 2024 Red Dot Design Award. Its unique design echoes a classic pendant light, complemented by precise optics and high-performance power components. Experts discuss market trends The

Innovative Lighting Design Forum

held today (27 October) focused on two topics:

Arts of Lighting: Astonishing Design for the Dynamic Future

and

Lighting Design Tugging at the Heartstrings: Integrating the Cultural Legacy of RCEP Markets to discuss overseas case studies and market trends. Tomorrow (28 October), the

Connected Lighting Forum

will comprise two sessions:

Healthy Ageing: Smart Home Caring Lighting Solutions in Asia

and

Connecting to a Better World: Comprehensive Application of Smart Lighting to explore interconnected and intelligent lighting solutions across different fields. Case studies on festive lighting and drone light shows will be discussed in a seminar titled

Spotlighting on Architainment Lighting

to be held on the first day (29 October) of the

Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo . With the

Outdoor and Tech Light Expo

and the

Eco Expo Asia

(30 October to 2 November) to be held at the AsiaWorld-Expo, running alongside the

Autumn Lighting Fair held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, these three concurrent events offer cross-sector business opportunities for industry players. Free shuttle bus services will be provided between the HKCEC and AsiaWorld-Expo from 29 to 30 October. Under the

EXHIBITION+

hybrid model, exhibitors and buyers can meet online through the

Click2Match

business matching platform until 8 November in addition to attending the physical fair. Buyers can also use the

Scan2Match feature of the HKTDC Marketplace App to scan the QR codes of exhibitors and view product materials, bookmark favourites, browse product information and floor plans, as well as engage with exhibitors before and after the fairs to continue their sourcing journey.

The 26th

HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) The 9th

HKTDC Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo Date 27-30 Oct 2024 (Sunday to Wednesday) 29 Oct -1 Nov 2024 (Tuesday to Friday) Opening hours 27-29 Oct 2024: 9:30am-7pm

30 Oct 2024: 9:30am-4pm 29 Oct 2024: 10:30am-6pm

30-31 Oct 2024: 10am-6pm

1 Nov 2024: 10am-5pm Venue Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre AsiaWorld-Expo Press Registration Counter Hall 1C Concourse, HKCEC, or at the HKTDC Media Centre (G/F, HKCEC, 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai) AsiaWorld-Expo East Lobby Media Centre HKTDC Media Centre Room 108, Hall 8 Side Entrance, AsiaWorld-Expo Fair website

