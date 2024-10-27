Joramco and Boeing sign long-term aviation parts agreement

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – October 27, 2024) – Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), signed a parts agreement with Boeing at the MRO Europe 2024 event in Barcelona.



The two-year agreement for a Boeing Tailored Parts Package will cover consumables and expendable parts to be provided to Joramco, sourced from multiple locations across Boeing’s worldwide parts distribution network.



Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said, “We are delighted to partner with Boeing. This agreement reaffirms our commitment to delivering world-class maintenance services, ensuring Joramco continues to meet the evolving needs of our customers and maintain the highest standards of quality and safety.”



“This Tailored Parts Package agreement will provide a cost-effective and efficient framework to help support Joramco’s parts inventory requirements for their MRO facilities,” said William Ampofo, senior vice president, Parts & Distribution and Supply Chain, Boeing Global Services.







