Delhi Court To Pass Order On Er Rashid's Regular Bail Plea On Monday
Date
10/27/2024 9:06:40 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Engineer Rashid In Srinagar – PTI photo
New Delhi- A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on Monday its order on a regular bail plea of Engineer Rashid, the Lok Sabha MP from J-K's Baramulla, in a terror funding case.
Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh, who on September 10 granted interim bail to sheikh Abdul Rashid, popular as Engineer Rashid, to enable him to campaign for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, had earlier deferred the order on his regular bail application.
ADVERTISEMENT
The judge had extended Rashid's interim bail till October 28 on the grounds of his father's health.
ADVERTISEMENT
The NIA had said it had verified the documents and it was not opposing the bail application of the accused due to the health condition of his father.
Rashid had been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a 2017 terror funding case.
Read Also
Er Rashid Wants 'Durbar Move' To Continue
J&K Opposition Calls It 'Utter Surrender'
Elections to the 90-member J-K Assembly were held in three phases from September 18 to October 1. The results were declared on October 8 in which the National Conference-Congress alliance attained a clear majority with 48 seats.
MENAFN27102024000215011059ID1108822052
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.