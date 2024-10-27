Delhi Court To Pass Order On Er Rashid's Regular Bail Plea On Monday

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Engineer Rashid In Srinagar – PTI photo

New Delhi- A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on Monday its order on a regular bail plea of Engineer Rashid, the Lok Sabha MP from J-K's Baramulla, in a terror funding case.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh, who on September 10 granted interim bail to Abdul Rashid, popular as Engineer Rashid, to enable him to campaign for the Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, had earlier deferred the order on his regular bail application.

The judge had extended Rashid's interim bail till October 28 on the grounds of his father's health.

The NIA had said it had verified the documents and it was not opposing the bail application of the accused due to the health condition of his father.

Rashid had been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a 2017 terror funding case.

Elections to the 90-member J-K Assembly were held in three phases from September 18 to October 1. The results were declared on October 8 in which the National Conference-Congress alliance attained a clear majority with 48 seats.