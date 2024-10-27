Russians Attack Energy Facilities In Sumy Region At Night
10/27/2024 5:11:16 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, on October 27, the enemy launched an air strike on the energy facilities of the critical infrastructure of the Romny district, using a Shahed UAV.
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.
“All necessary services are working on the spot. The consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified,” the statement said.
As reported, Russian troops launched attack drones from the north.
