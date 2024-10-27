Russians Attack Energy Facilities In Sumy Region At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, on October 27, the enemy launched an air strike on the facilities of the critical infrastructure of the Romny district, using a Shahed UAV.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

“All necessary services are working on the spot. The consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified,” the statement said.

As reported, Russian launched attack drones from the north.

The photo is illustrative