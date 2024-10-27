عربي


Russians Attack Energy Facilities In Sumy Region At Night

Russians Attack Energy Facilities In Sumy Region At Night


10/27/2024 5:11:16 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, on October 27, the enemy launched an air strike on the energy facilities of the critical infrastructure of the Romny district, using a Shahed UAV.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

“All necessary services are working on the spot. The consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified,” the statement said.

Read also: Enemy drones using new tactics trying to confuse air defenses – Kyiv Military Administration

As reported, Russian troops launched attack drones from the north.

The photo is illustrative

UkrinForm

