(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Georgia has published preliminary results of the parliamentary elections, indicating that the ruling party, Georgian Dream – Georgia, has received 54.273% of the vote.

This information was reported by Ekho Kavkaza , as relayed by Ukrinform.

As of now, ballots from 3,085 polling stations, representing 99.164% of the total, have been counted.

The pro-Russian Georgian Dream party garnered 1,114,936 votes. Following are the pro-European parties: Coalition for Change with 10.806% of the vote (221,992 votes); Unity – National Movement with 10.094% (207,353 votes); Strong Georgia with 8.752% (179,795 votes); and Gakharia for Georgia with 7.75% (159,204 votes).

A total of 3,111 polling stations were in operation for the election.

50% –

Additionally, preliminary data from the CEC shows that at 52 polling stations abroad, 29.076% of votes (5,489 votes) went to the Coalition for Change. Following are: Unity – National Movement with 20.839% (3,934 votes) and Georgian Dream with 17.735% (3,348 votes).

As reported by Ukrinform, the parliamentary election in Georgia took place on Saturday, October 26, with 18 political parties competing for seats. The party of former Georgian President Saakashvili, Unity – National Movement, announced that it does not recognize the results of the October 26 parliamentary elections.