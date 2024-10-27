GCO Relocates To Msheireb Downtown Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Properties has announced the relocation of the Communications Office (GCO) to its new headquarters in Msheireb Downtown Doha, a significant step that strengthens the modern city's position as a pioneering hub for and other creative industries in Qatar.

This move follows a similar move by Media City Qatar, attesting to the ecosystem that has rapidly developed in Msheireb Downtown Doha spurred by access to like-minded innovators and state-of-the-art technology.

The Government Communications Office serves as the strategic communications arm of the state, playing a pivotal role in enhancing the communication industry in Qatar.

Its primary functions include providing communication support to governmental and semi-governmental entities, helping them deliver clear and consistent media messages to the public, which promotes the achievements of the state across various fields.

In a statement on this occasion, Director of the Government Communications Office H E Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, said that Msheireb Downtown Doha reflects a strategic location in the heart of the capital and boasts smart infrastructure and state-of-the-art facilities.

He affirmed that the relocation will support the performance of the Government Communications Office in terms of creative production, its ability to coordinate between government entities, and its continued enrichment of the media landscape in general.

Eng. Ali Mohammed Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, said,“We are proud to welcome the Government Communications Office to Msheireb Downtown Doha, now strategically located as the government's centre for communications.

This relocation aligns our vision of transforming the city into a world-class media centre, providing a vibrant environment for media, technology, and creative economy professionals to enhance their work.

“We've proven what we can do by hosting media centres for two of the biggest sporting events in the world during the FIFA World Cup and Asian Games and we're now eager to welcome organisations who've seen the value of operating from Doha's main media hub.”

The new headquarters features an advanced studio, the first of its kind in the region, equipped with the latest digital technologies for producing high-quality creative content to serve government institutions and boost their communication with the public, supporting the mission of the Government Communications Office and its active role in elevating communication activities in the country.

The studio includes specialised halls for podcast recording, documentary film production, interactive press conferences, as well as facilities for professional photography and organising advanced training workshops.

In addition, the new headquarters will house an office for TikTok and the first creative studio for the global platform in the region, as part of the partnership signed with TikTok on the side-lines of the Web Summit Qatar earlier this year.

The new headquarters will also host an office for the digital social media technology company Snap to boost the presence of its Snapchat platform in the region.

This relocation marks a qualitative shift in the development of the government media communication system in Qatar.

The move will contribute to creating a more integrated and interactive work environment and will aid the cooperation between media and technology entities.

It also reflects the state's commitment to sustainable environmental practices, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, as Msheireb Downtown Doha is distinguished by its environmentally friendly design that improves energy efficiency.