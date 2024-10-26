Search And Rescue Operation In Dnipro Over
10/26/2024 7:12:03 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The search and rescue operation in Dnipro is over. Emergency response teams worked from night until evening.
This was as reported by Serhii Lysak, Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
“The search and rescue operation in Dnipro is complete. It was an exceptionally challenging day. Throughout this period, rescue workers, medical staff, utility services, security forces, and volunteers tirelessly provided assistance where it was needed most. Even concerned citizens helped. THANK YOU, incredible people,” Lysak wrote.
Earlier reports indicated that the Russian military had launched three missile strikes on the city, damaging over twenty apartment buildings. One building was destroyed, and another declared unsafe.
Five people lost their lives in the attack, 21 others were wounded.
