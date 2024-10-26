Qatar Condemns Israeli Occupation Attack On Iran

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Qatar expressed on Saturday its strong condemnation of the Israeli occupation's attack on Iran, and considered this action a blatant violation of Iran's and a clear breach of international law ethics.

In a statement, Qatar's Foreign expressed the country's deep concern over the serious repercussions that may result from this escalation and urged all concerned parties to exercise restraint and resolve differences through dialogue and peaceful means.

The Ministry renewed Qatar's call on the international community to intensify efforts aimed at calming and reducing escalation and ending the suffering of the people in the region, especially in Gaza and Lebanon.

Earlier Iran confirmed that an Israeli occupation attack targeted several sites and caused limited damage. (end)

