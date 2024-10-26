عربي


China Travel - Embark On A Culinary Journey In Nanchang


10/26/2024 7:00:54 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NANCHANG, China, Oct. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from
Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): "Is it city or not?" Recently, the 144-Hour Visa-Free Transit has not only sparked a craze for "China Travel" but also this catchphrase. Many Chinese cities have rolled out 144-hour visa-free transit for international travelers.

China Travel on a culinary journey in Nanchang

Tips for Nanchang start with the cuisine. As night fell, a selection of specialty snacks attracted numerous residents to head out for shopping and dining in Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province. Let's embark on a culinary journey together with Li Xiaolong, an international student from Uzbekistan to go to the Bauhinia Night Market in Nanchang.

SOURCE Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)

PR Newswire

