Russian Drone Attack: Woman Killed In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman was killed in the Kyiv region as a result of an attack by Russian drones.

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

“It was another rough night in the Kyiv region. The enemy is still launching large-scale on our region using UAVs.

Air defense forces were activated in the region,” Kravchenko said.

The regional governor also said there were no hits on critical or residential infrastructure. Unfortunately, a woman born in 1968 died as a result of the attack. She was killed by falling drone debris, which hit her in the abdomen.

Child injured by drone strike inregion, rescuers extinguish two fires

In addition, a 13-year-old boy sustained minor injuries. He was treated for the injuries at the scene.

As of 09:00, 15 private houses, three shops, one apartment building, and three utility rooms in four districts were damaged by falling debris. Three cars and a power line were affected.

In addition, there were two districts where the grass flooring caught fire. The fires have been put out.

More detailed information will be provided later, Kravchenko said.

"The air alert is still in place. Stay in shelters until the danger passes," he warned

As reported, the Defense Forces detected and destroyed about 10 Russian attack drones that were threatening Kyiv on the night of October 26.