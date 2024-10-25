Kuwait's Al-Najat Charity Conducts 500 Eye Surgeries In Chad
10/25/2024 9:16:05 PM
KUWAIT, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- A medical team of Al-Najat charity has conducted 500 surgeries for treating eye illnesses in Chad.
The surgeons, led by Dr. Mahmoud Al-Rabiaa, conducted the operations in the region of Abeche. The team chief, Tareq Al-Issa, told KUNA on Friday that the latest medical operation were part of seven campaigns for medical treatment in the African country.
He indicated that SOME examined patients had totally lost sighting due to lack of medical intervention.
"Ibsar 8" campaign, the latest carried out by the Kuwaiti charity, is part of a series of medical campaigns, conducted in Yemen, Benin, Mauritania, Somalia and Bangladesh. (end)
