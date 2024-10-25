عربي


Eight More Deaths Reported From Israeli Attacks On S. Lebanon


10/25/2024 7:09:33 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- The Israeli Occupation air force attacked several towns in south Lebanon and Beqaa Valley on Friday, killing eight people and wounding several others.
Three people were killed and four others injured in an airstrike on Al-Nabi Shayth village in eastern Beqaa, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).
Another air attack killed four people and wounded four others in Kherbet Selm, south Lebanon.
A drone attack targeted a vehicle on Al-Qasemiya-Burj road, killing the driver.
Other Israeli occupation air attacks targeted the towns of Al-Khiam, Kounine, Qsarnaba, Toul, Rmadiyeh, Aynata, Bazourieh and At Tiri, as well as Al-Rashidieh Palestinian refugee camp, nearly five km. to the south of Tyre city. (pickup previous)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

