30K Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra)-- Thousands of people performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the Israeli authorities' stringent military restrictions on entry.About 30,000 worshipers gathered in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem.The occupation forces stopped worshipers from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque to pray through the Lions Gate, checked their identification, stopped several young men, attacked them, and chased them through the Old City's alleys, according to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).The occupation soldiers broke into the mosque and took up position in the Al-Qibli prayer area, WAFA stated.