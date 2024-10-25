K'taka Bypolls: Nikhil Kumaraswamy, BJP Candidates From Sandur And Siggaon File Nominations

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 25 (IANS) Union for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy - the NDA nominee from the high-profile Channapatna Assembly seat, BJP candidates from Sandur, Bangaru Hanumanthu, and Bharat Bommai from Siggaon contituency, filed their nominations on Friday for the November 13 by-elections in Karnataka.

Bharath Bommai, son of former Karnataka CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai, submitted his papers after taking out a huge procession in Shiggaon.

In Channapatna, Union Minister Kumaraswamy, Opposition Leader in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka, former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda and former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan took out a massive road show with NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

Ashoka also held a meeting to strategise with BJP leaders the steps required to ensure the victory of NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the Channapatna Assembly constituency.

In the Shiggaon Assembly by-election, young leader Bharat Bommai submitted his nomination, accompanied by a grand procession.

Former Chief Minister and member of the BJP's Central Parliamentary Board B.S. Yediyurappa, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, State Vice-President and MLA Bhairathi Basavaraj, and other key leaders attended the event.

Former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai urged people to elect his son Bharat Bommai with a large margin of votes in the upcoming by-election to protect them from the misrule of the Congress government.

Participating in a massive roadshow in Shiggaon, before Bharat filed his nomination, Basavaraj Bommai addressed the public and expressed his gratitude, saying: "They have given immense strength to Bharat Bommai, and he is eternally grateful for their unprecedented support."

He mentioned that former Chief Minister and "beloved leader" B.S. Yediyurappa had visited Shiggaon four times during his campaign.

"Whenever Yediyurappa visited Shiggaon, the BJP won here. Such is the blessing of Yediyurappa, and I appeal to you to ensure Bharat wins," Bommai said.

The former CM highlighted that BJP leaders like B.S. Yediyurappa and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi have contributed significantly to the development of Shiggaon, which now has an ITI, a medical college, and a hospital. Additionally, a garment factory in the region has provided employment to around 5,000 women.

In relation to the Sandur Assembly by-election, State ST Morcha President and youth leader Bangaru Hanumantu submitted his nomination on Friday in the presence of Karnataka unit BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra.

Prior to this, a grand procession was taken out.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayendra said that Bangaru Hanumantu's victory is certain.

Slamming the Congress, he said: "The Congress has been in Sandur for 20 years, and they haven't even managed to build a bus stop."