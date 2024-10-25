SPIN ELECTRIC SCOOTER WORKERS IN SAN JOSE JOIN TEAMSTERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Tech Workers Are Latest Group to Organize with Local 665

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanics, operation specialists, dispatchers, and fleet ambassadors at Spin in the City of San Jose have won union recognition, joining Teamsters Local 665 as a regional bargaining unit.

"Local 665 has represented Spin workers in San Francisco for the last few years since they launched. This win solidifies and expands our organizing strategy," said Tony Delorio, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 665. "We look forward to continuing to connect with workers in the tech industry to improve their lives and ensure they have a voice at work. As Teamsters, our members -regardless of craft or industry - will always have a voice that we will lift up."

Electric bicycle and scooter sharing was developed as an app-based transportation alternative in San Francisco and has expanded to many metropolitan locations in the United States. The growing workforce repairs and maintains a large fleet of vehicles. The growth comes as the public embraces this new form of mobility.

"We are proud to welcome these new members at Spin to North America's strongest union," said Rocco Calo, Director of the Teamsters Industrial Trades Division. "We know that crafts and industries are everchanging, and that's why we have been working tirelessly to organize workers in new and emerging industries such as scooter sharing. Regardless of the work involved, Teamsters remain focused on improving the wages, benefits, and working conditions of all workers who play a role in technological innovation."

Organizing continues at Local 665 as officers and representatives look to new opportunities for growing membership in the tech industry.

Teamsters Local 665 represents 5,000 working members in nine counties in many diverse industries in Northern California and the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit Teamsters665 .

Contact:

Matt McQuaid , ( 202) 624-6877

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 665

