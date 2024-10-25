Vocodia Enters Medical Alert Industry With Innovative Emergency Response Pendant

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCMKTS: VHAI) Vocodia , a leader in artificial intelligence and communication technologies, proudly announces its entry into the medical alert with the launch of its groundbreaking emergency response pendant. This new offering is designed to provide immediate assistance at the press of a button, delivering peace of mind to individuals and their loved ones.

The medical alert pendant will provide users with 24/7 emergency support, directly linking them to assistance in moments of need. This is ideal for seniors, individuals with medical conditions, and anyone seeking additional security in their daily lives. The simple, wearable device ensures help is always just a button away.

"We are thrilled to bring our expertise in AI and communications into the medical alert industry," said Brian Podolak, CEO of Vocodia. "Our mission has always been to use advanced technology to enhance lives, and this new pendant represents a natural extension of that commitment. We anticipate a strong positive impact for thousands of users across the country."

About Vocodia Holdings Corp.

Vocodia is an AI software company that develops practical AI solutions, making them easily accessible for businesses through cloud-based platforms. These solutions are cost-effective and scalable to enterprise levels. Vocodia specializes in conversational AI, providing scalable enterprise-level AI sales and customer service solutions. Their Digital Intelligent Sales Agents (DISAs) are designed to sound and feel human, performing tasks that require human-like conversation, thereby reducing labor costs and enhancing communication effectiveness. For more information, please visit:

.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 related to the public offering (SEC File No. File No. 333-269489) and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, our actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and undertake no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected] ; 650-789-6556

Investors can also call Vocodia's Investor Relations (IR) line, DISA, 24x7 at 650-789-6556 for inquiries.

SOURCE Vocodia

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED