Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Ballet To Be Staged In Houston
Date
10/25/2024 5:10:39 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" ballet will be
presented on December 7-8, in Houston, Texas,
Azernews reports.
The ballet will be accompanied by the newly established Houston
Repertory Ballet Orchestra, led by Azerbaijani conductor Tarana
Taylor.
The Nutcracker is an 1892 two-act ballet originally
choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov with a score by Pyotr
Ilyich Tchaikovsky (Op. 71).
The ballet is based on E.T.A. Hoffmann's 1816 fairy tale "The
Nutcracker and the Mouse King". It was premiered at the Mariinsky
Theatre in Saint Petersburg in 1892.
It tells the story of a little girl who goes to the Land of
Sweets on Christmas Eve. Ivan Vsevolozhsky and Marius Petipa
adapted Hoffmann's story for the ballet
The main parts in the ballet will be performed by renowned
soloists from the American Ballet Theater, Léa Fleytoux and Jake
Roxander.
The first presentation of "The Nutcracker," under the baton of
Tarana Taylor, took place in 2023 and was warmly received by the
Texas community.
Tarana Taylor is a graduate of the Baku Musical Academy. She is
an experienced pianist with a strong background in solo, vocal,
instrumental, chamber, orchestral, theater, and ballet music.
Before founding the orchestra she currently leads, she worked as
a pianist for the Houston Repertory Ballet Orchestra (HRB) for
seven years.
The members of the orchestra are well-known musicians who have
performed on stages across the United States and various
countries.
In 2024, Tarana Taylor's Texas Music Club saw 15 of its students
participate in the "All State Music" festival held across the U.S.,
where they achieved high results and received awards..
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN25102024000195011045ID1108817885
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.