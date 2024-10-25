BPS Primary 2 Campus Celebrates Students' Sports Achievement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Birla Public School, Doha, Qatar Primary 2 campus has celebrated the outstanding sports achievement of two students of Grade IV. Sugandh Sundarapandiyan of IVQ earned the first position in Under-11 boys' doubles category at the prestigious ISC India Open Cup Badminton Tournament, organised by the Indian Sports Centre, Qatar.

Pranaya Rajesh, also of IVQ, won the Bronze Medal in the Girls' Single Under-11 category at the ISC India Open Cup Badminton Tournament.

“Through their dedication and hard work their accomplishments stand as a testament to the relentless spirit and school's steadfast support for the all-round personality of our students. We are incredibly proud of our students' remarkable achievements and look forward to their continued success,' said the school in a statement.