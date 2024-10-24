USVI – Caribbean Signs Landmark Partnership To Drive Economic Growth

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Historic Collaboration Aims to Advance Regional Economic Development, Boost Trade, and Strengthen Connectivity

ST THOMAS, USVI – In a momentous announcement today at House, Governor Albert Bryan Jr. unveiled a groundbreaking partnership that promises to transform the economic landscape of the US Virgin Islands and the broader Caribbean region. This landmark initiative marks a significant step forward in regional economic development, trade relations, and connectivity, creating new opportunities for the people of the Virgin Islands and reinforcing the territory's role as a vital player in the Caribbean economy.

“This is an exciting day for the US Virgin Islands as we embrace a future filled with promise and opportunity,” said Governor Bryan.“Today's announcement represents a collaborative effort to unlock the economic potential of our region, to create a more connected and prosperous Caribbean, and to position the US Virgin Islands as a leading hub for trade, commerce, and innovation.”

Building a thriving regional economy

The partnership includes the launch of the Caribbean Americas Single Economy (CASE) initiative – a public-private partnership designed to enhance the region's economic integration and facilitate the growth of the US Virgin Islands as a key industrial hub. Led by Anthony Weeks, US Virgin Islands Special Economic Envoy and president and managing director of CETI Inc., the CASE initiative will work to strengthen trade relations, attract foreign and domestic investment, and bolster the territory's economic resilience.

“Over a year ago, we set out on this journey to reimagine the economic possibilities for St Croix and the US Virgin Islands,” said Weeks.“Today's announcement is a testament to our commitment to positioning St. Croix as a powerhouse in the global economy, leveraging our strategic location and unique federal designations to drive long-term growth.”

Connecting the Caribbean like never before

As part of this historic partnership, the US Virgin Islands will play a central role in developing a comprehensive maritime network throughout the Caribbean. This network will connect key trade hubs – including Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, and St Croix – providing seamless passenger and cargo ferry services. The enhanced connectivity will open up new markets, create job opportunities, and support the growth of regional industries, including manufacturing, agriculture, and e-commerce.

“Our goal is to foster greater economic connectivity across the Caribbean, to bring our islands together like never before, and to create a dynamic, integrated economy that benefits all,” said Raphael D'Angeli, Vice Chairman of Connect Caribe.“This partnership will drive down shipping costs, support the flow of goods and services, and unlock new economic opportunities for our region.”

A vision for the future

The partnership is the latest step in Governor Bryan's broader vision for a sustainable and diversified Virgin Islands economy. From strengthening the blue economy and maritime resources to promoting local entrepreneurship and job creation, this initiative aligns with the Governor's commitment to charting a new path for the territory's economic growth.

“As we turn toward the water and embrace the opportunities it offers, we are laying the foundation for a future where Virgin Islanders lead in building our economy,” said Governor Bryan.“This is about creating homegrown enterprises, attracting new investments, and ensuring that our community benefits from the economic activity we generate. We are proud to be at the forefront of a movement that will bring lasting prosperity to our islands and our region.”

A new era for St Croix and the US Virgin Islands

The announcement was attended by a distinguished group of stakeholders, including key figures from the public and private sectors who are driving this transformative initiative forward. Special remarks were delivered by Anthony Weeks, Raphael D'Angeli, and other leading partners from Connect Caribe and CETI Inc., highlighting the collaborative spirit and shared vision that have made this partnership possible.

This initiative is just the beginning of a new chapter for S. Croix and the US Virgin Islands as they move toward a more prosperous and interconnected future. The announcement marks a major milestone in advancing the region's role in global trade and economic development, positioning the US Virgin Islands as a gateway to the Caribbean and beyond.

