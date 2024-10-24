عربي


US And Turkmenistan Explored Prospects For Cooperation In Reducing Methane Emissions

10/24/2024 7:12:47 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States and Turkmenistan highlighted the topic of climate change, in particular cooperation on reducing methane emissions, as one of the priority areas of cooperation, Azernews reports.

This became known during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Akhmet Gurbanov and Director of the Central Asia Department of the Bureau of the U.S. Department of State Mark Cameron.

During the discussion, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United States.

The main areas of partnership were political cooperation, trade and economic ties, climate change issues and humanitarian cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, the participants focused on the importance of building a mutually beneficial constructive dialogue.

