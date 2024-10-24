US And Turkmenistan Explored Prospects For Cooperation In Reducing Methane Emissions
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The United States and Turkmenistan highlighted the topic of
climate change, in particular cooperation on reducing methane
emissions, as one of the priority areas of cooperation,
Azernews reports.
This became known during a meeting between Deputy Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Akhmet Gurbanov and Director of the
Central Asia Department of the Bureau of the U.S. Department of
State Mark Cameron.
During the discussion, the sides exchanged views on the current
state and prospects of bilateral cooperation between Turkmenistan
and the United States.
The main areas of partnership were political cooperation, trade
and economic ties, climate change issues and humanitarian
cooperation.
At the end of the meeting, the participants focused on the
importance of building a mutually beneficial constructive
dialogue.
