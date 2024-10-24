GAM Launches 2Nd Phase To Develop Jabal Al-Taj Neighborhood

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct.24 (Petra) - The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) has begun implementing the second phase of the Old Amman Neighborhoods Development Project in the capital's Jabal Al-taj area, aimed to remove old buildings and obstacles within the work activities.According to a GAM statement Thursday, the project manager, Mohammad Abu Zeitoun, said the second phase will extend for 3 months, after preparing the necessary technical reports by the public safety committees.Abu Zeitoun noted the reports assessed the old buildings, in terms of their unsuitability for housing purposes, or danger to the area's residents, in preparation for their acquisition and launch of development work.Abu Zeitoun said selection of Jabal Al-taj comes within the project's program, which includes Amman's mountains of Al-Jufa, Al-Qalaa, Al-Nasr, and Al-taj, in addition to the capital's neighborhoods that suffer from overcrowding and narrow streets, adding that development work will be "fully" completed within 3 years.The statement stated the project aims to develop Amman's road network, organize the old neighborhoods, make traffic improvements, and establish public facilities, primarily parks, parking lots, tourist gateways.