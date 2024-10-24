Iranian President emphasizes Iran does not seek conflict

(MENAFN) During his address at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, on Wednesday, Iranian President Massoud Bezshkian emphasized that while Iran does not seek conflict, any aggressor will face a strong and decisive response. He criticized the actions of what he referred to as the "Zionist entity," claiming it has crossed significant boundaries by committing violence against innocent civilians and ignoring humanitarian principles.



Bezshkian highlighted the unconditional support that the United States and Western nations provide to Israel, deeming it a major threat to stability in the region. He urged member countries of BRICS to harness their collective power to advocate for Palestinian rights, asserting that the era of unipolar influence is fading. He criticized U.S. foreign policy for worsening global conflicts and contributing to widespread instability.



In his appeal for action, Bezshkian called upon BRICS nations to work together to end the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. He argued for the establishment of a new global order that promotes security and justice, suggesting that the time of unilateralism is nearing its end.



Furthermore, the Iranian president underscored the necessity of reducing the U.S. dollar's dominance in the global economic landscape. He proposed that BRICS countries should collaborate to integrate their currencies and create new payment systems independent of the dollar. Bezshkian stressed the importance of strengthening ongoing initiatives to limit the dollar's influence, advocating for practical solutions like a BRICS currency basket and a novel settlement mechanism. He also called for improvements in mutual transactions using national currencies, emphasizing the need for a more equitable global economic framework.

