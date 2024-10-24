Extreme Jumper Challenge V1.0 Game Released On Multiple Devices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Magnin & Associates today introduces their new game, Extreme Jumper Challenge , available on iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Mac,, Windows PC and Xbox.Experience the thrill of jumping across moving platforms just to get to the other side!Time jumps to make it to the next while avoiding spikes, rolling rocks, and whatever else gets in the way!-4 different Worlds to traverse through, each with their own challenges.-9 levels within each world to complete.-Levels feature different platforms and obstacles to overcome.-Earn stars from each level by completing the missions. Repeat levels to collect all of the coins, or to beat par times for each level.Includes extensive on screen Help.Optionally shares accomplishments via email, or text messaging.Universal App - supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. Even runs on Apple Mac or MacBooks equipped with the new Apple's M-series Silicon chips with easy to use mouse and keyboard controls. There is also a separate version is for Apple TV, available as a free download to purchasers of the iOS version.The game was produced by Ed Magnin, designed and programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr.. Angel Hernandez was QA lead.According to Ed Magnin, "Imagine carrying a retro-style platform jumper game in your pocket, to play whenever you have some extra time!"DETAILS:Seller. Magnin & AssociatesSize: 168.4 MBCategory: GamesCompatibility:iPhone: Requires iOS 13.0 or later.iPad: Requires iPadOS 13.0 or later.iPod touch: Requires iOS 13.0 or later.Mac. Requires macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.Apple TV: Requires tvOS 13.0 or later.Windows PC with Windows 10/11, keyboard or Xbox controller.Android and Kindle Fire devices with SDK 24 to 34.Xbox with Xbox controller.Languages: EnglishAge Rating: 4+Copyright: © 2024 Magnin & AssociatesPricing and Availability:Extreme Jumper Challenge 1.0 is $2.99 USD for Apple or Android devices or $4.99 on Windows PC or Xbox (or equivalent amounts in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV,. An Android version is available from Google Play. A Kindle Fire version is available from the Amazon AppStore. A Windows PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store.For more information, please contact ...

