(MENAFN) In late August, the revolutionary of Burkina Faso took a significant step by nationalizing two gold mines, reclaiming these valuable resources from Endeavour Mining, a London-based multinational corporation. As the fourth largest gold producer in Africa, Burkina Faso's actions underscore a critical struggle for over natural resources. Meanwhile, a report from SwissAid, a Switzerland-based aid and advocacy organization, revealed that approximately 435 tons of gold, valued at around $35 billion, was illicitly smuggled out of Africa in 2022. This operation was facilitated by a sophisticated criminal network, with most of the smuggled gold ultimately deposited in European banks.



This stark contrast between the nationalization of resources and the ongoing illegal extraction of Africa's wealth reflects the continent's current reality of neo-colonialism and revolutionary efforts for self-determination. Often referred to as the “cradle of humankind,” Africa continues to endure exploitation by foreign powers that view it not as a birthplace of civilization but as a resource buffet. For centuries, Western nations have extracted Africa's natural wealth, leaving a legacy of economic turmoil, political instability, and environmental degradation.



Though colonial empires have largely dissolved, their detrimental legacy persists. Today, the exploitation of Africa's resources has merely evolved; the overt colonial tactics of the past have been replaced by a more nuanced mix of military interventions, diplomatic maneuvers, corporate exploitation, and cultural domination. However, the fundamental issue remains unchanged: the theft continues, and Africa is being systematically deprived of its wealth.



The ongoing struggle for control over natural resources highlights the complexities of Africa's geopolitical landscape, where the battle against neo-colonialism is as urgent as ever. While nationalization efforts represent a pushback against foreign exploitation, the challenge remains to ensure that Africa's rich resources are managed sustainably and equitably, benefiting the continent's people rather than foreign interests.

