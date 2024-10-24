Ewelink Boosts Local Smart Home Experience With Matter 1.3

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

eWeLink has been dedicated to providing seamless local home automations for users, and the experience reaches new heights with Matter.

eWeLink enhances local smart home experience with Matter 1.3 update, improving stability and setup experience.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- eWeLink, a leading smart home solution provider, announced its migration to the latest Matter 1.3 standard, enhancing its commitment to the local smart home ecosystem. The update is set to enhance the local smart home experience by improving stability, expanding compatibility, and simplifying the setup process for users, ensuring that smart homes become more efficient and user-friendly.With the update, the eWeLink app and supported hubs will be ready for extensive Matter features and device types. Critical patches are also introduced in the new Matter smart home integration for better stability.Matter is a unified protocol for smart home devices backed by major tech companies, ensuring local control, multi-admin capabilities, easy setup, and enhanced security across major smart home platforms. With the Matter smart home standard, devices can communicate locally, providing enhanced security and reliability.This migration to the latest version provides users with a more seamless setup and enhanced stability for Matter smart home devices via the eWeLink Matter hubs and app. It also contributes to a better eWeLink smart home experience utilizing the eWeLink platform's advanced features, which include robust scene management, web-based device control, and an energy management dashboard. This update represents eWeLink's ongoing efforts to enhance the local smart home experience.eWeLink has been a staunch supporter of the Matter standard since the release of the eWeLink app 5.0, consistently integrating a wide range of device types, such as lights, switches, and sensors, irrespective of the brand. This ongoing commitment highlights eWeLink's dedication to providing its users with a seamless and integrated smart home experience. The continued support for the Matter standard ensures that eWeLink remains a versatile and future-ready platform in the rapidly evolving smart home industry.By enhancing the Matter hub with the latest updates, eWeLink reaffirms its dedication to advancing local smart home technology. This adoption underscores eWeLink's mission to provide users with a reliable, integrated, and future-ready household automation experience, making local smart homes more accessible and efficient for everyone.The integration is now available with the eWeLink app 5.10.1 and SONOFF NSPanel Pro firmware 3.5.2 and above.About eWeLinkeWeLink is a prominent entity in the smart home industry, dedicated to offering a seamless and user-friendly smart home experience. The platform is renowned for its extensive compatibility, integrating smoothly with various voice assistants and smart speakers, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Yandex Alice, AliGenie, DuerOS, and IFTTT. This wide interoperability allows users to manage eWeLink-supported devices across numerous ecosystems with ease, ensuring an integrated smart home experience.Shenzhen CoolKit Technology Co., Ltd. (CoolKit), the company behind eWeLink, is known for providing comprehensive smart home solutions. Their expertise spans advanced hardware development, embedded software, efficient production processes, rigorous testing, and continual feature enhancements. As a leader in the IoT industry, CoolKit is committed to accelerating the development and market success of IoT products for its OEM partners, ensuring efficient, cost-effective, and timely product launches. This commitment ensures that CoolKit and eWeLink stay at the forefront of the industry, consistently delivering innovative and reliable smart home solutions.Media ContactBrand: eWeLinkWebsite:Email: ...Location: 5th, Floor, Building A, International Import Expo Hall, NO.663 BuLong Road, Longgang District, Shenzhen, GD, ChinaFollow us on [Twitter/Facebook /YouTube ] for updates and announcements.

