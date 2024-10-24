Government Initiatives And Incentives: A Key Driver Transforming The Underfloor Heating Market 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Underfloor Heating Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Underfloor Heating Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The underfloor heating market is expected to grow from $5.16 billion in 2023 to $5.42 billion in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 5.0%. This growth is attributed to trends in energy efficiency, residential construction booms, renovation activities, and increased awareness of health benefits.

How Much Will the Global Underfloor Heating Market Grow, and What Is the Predicted Annual Growth Rate?

The market is expected to see strong growth, projected to reach $6.81 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.9%. This growth is driven by sustainable construction practices and smart home integration. Major trends include the integration of renewable energy sources and increasing affordability.

What Are The Top Drivers Contributing To The Growth Of The Underfloor Heating Market?

Government initiatives supporting the adoption of underfloor heating solutions are expected to propel the market. Numerous countries are offering grants and incentives for upgrading heating systems. For instance, the UK government's Green Homes Grant launched in July 2021 provided financial assistance for heating improvements, demonstrating a commitment to energy-efficient solutions that will foster growth in the market.

Which Companies Are Leading Growth in the Underfloor Heating Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., SALUS North America Inc., Rehau Ltd., Emerson Electric Co, Danfoss Group, Nexans S.A., Resideo Technologies Inc., Pentair plc, nVent Electric Plc, Raychem Corporation, Uponor Corporation Amuheat, Wavin N.V., Polypipe Group plc, ESI Heating and Cooling, Warmup Inc., Schlüter-Systems Ltd., Hurlcon Hydronic Heating, Flexel International Ltd., Warmtech Pty Ltd., ThermoSoft International Corporation, Ebeco AB, Heat Mat Ltd., Heatmiser UK Ltd., Gaia Climate Solutions Ltd., Amuheat, H2O Heating Pty Ltd., WarmlyYours Inc., Speedheat US LLC, Devex Systems

What Are the Key Trends Defining the Underfloor Heating Market Size?

Major companies operating in the market are focusing on innovative products, such as underfloor electric heating systems, to offer a rapid-fit, energy-saving underfloor electric heating solution. An underfloor electric heating system is a type of heating system installed beneath the floor covering.

Global Underfloor Heating Market Segmentation

The underfloor heating market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Hydronic Underfloor Heating, Electric Underfloor Heating

2) By Installation: New installations, Retrofit installations

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Institutional

Geographical Highlights: Western Europe Leading Underfloor Heating Market

Western Europe was the largest region in the market share in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Underfloor Heating Market Overview: Definition and Scope

Underfloor heating systems provide efficient warmth by distributing heated water through pipes beneath the floor surface. Intelligent thermostats monitor and control temperatures, ensuring consistent warmth across spaces, enhancing comfort and energy efficiency in residential and commercial settings.

The Underfloor Heating Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Underfloor Heating Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Underfloor Heating Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into underfloor heating market size, underfloor heating market drivers and trends, underfloor heating market major players, underfloor heating competitors' revenues, underfloor heating market positioning, and underfloor heating market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

