Cleanfarms Collecting Unwanted Agricultural Pesticides And Old Livestock/Equine Medications In New Brunswick Starting Next Week

ETOBICOKE, Ontario, Oct. 24, 2024 -- Starting next week, New Brunswick farmers can safely dispose of unwanted agricultural pesticides and old, obsolete livestock and equine medications through a Cleanfarms program.

Cleanfarms is operating 10 collection events at local ag retailer locations throughout the province for a two-week period, starting on Monday, October 28 and ending on Friday, November 8.

“Every time we're here, farmers participate in this program because having safe, reliable ways to manage these materials is important to them. Collection events offer an opportunity for farmers to dispose of the materials that may have built up on their farms over the past few years at no charge.” says Cleanfarms' Executive Director Barry Friesen.“It's beneficial to our team as well, because these events allow us to connect with farmers in different regions each year and learn more about their circumstances, all while providing a service that's valuable for them and their community as a whole.”

The crop protection industry, in partnership with the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI), covers the full cost of operating the program and disposing of the materials safely.

Since the program began, more than 4.53 million kg of unwanted pesticides and 74,500 kg of obsolete farm animal (cattle, horses, goats, poultry) health medications have been collected across Canada.

This year's New Brunswick collection events run from 9am - 4pm in:



Drummond – New Denmark Trucking Ltd. – 194 Station Rd., E3Y 1W4

Florenceville-Bristol – McCain – 16 McCain Produce Rd., E7L 3H5

Gagetown – Appleman Farms Ltd. – 16 Fox Rd., E5M 1W6

Hartland – Agromart Hartland – 40 Industrial Dr., E7P 2G6c

Moncton – South Eastern Farmers Co-op – 200 Collishaw St., E1C 0E4

Petit-Rocher – Chaleur Fertilizers Ltd. – 558 Industry St., E8J 1T2

Saint André – Agromart Grand Falls – 38 Després Rd., E3Y 2Z3

Saint John – Halifax Seed Company – 664 Rothesay Ave., E2H 2H4

Salisbury – Cavendish Agri Services – 3030 Fredericton Rd., E4J 3E2 Sussex – Sussex Co-op Country Farm Store – 25 Union St., E4E 5L2

More details can be found on Cleanfarms.ca under“what to recycle & where”.

Materials accepted in the Cleanfarms program include:



Unwanted (or“obsolete”) agricultural pesticides including seed treatment (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label; including used miticide strips).

Commercial pesticides for golf courses and industrial and commercial pest control products (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label). Livestock/equine medications that are used on-farm in the rearing of livestock, poultry or horses in an agricultural context (identified with a DIN number, serial number, notification number or Pest Control Product number on the label).



The program does NOT accept:



Treated seed/seed that is treated

Fertilizer, diluted solution, large quantities of unopened product

Full and unopened jugs of adjuvant or surfactant

Needles or sharps, medicated feed, aerosol containers, premises disinfectants and sanitizers, veterinary clinic waste and medications, ear tags, and aerosols

Domestic pesticides, fertilizers and animal health products Any other household hazardous waste

Cleanfarms rotates the program to regions across Canada every three years. Collection events will return to New Brunswick in 2027.

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. It has staff located in Lethbridge, Alberta; Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan; Minnedosa, Manitoba; Etobicoke, Ontario; and St-Bruno, Quebec.

