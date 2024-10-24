Poland Wants 'Ukrainian Legion' To Be As Large As Possible

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Poland reaffirms readiness to train Ukrainian recruits who would join the ranks of Ukraine's in a draft center in Lublin, also hoping that the unit assembled there will be as large as possible.

This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by Poland's Charge d'affaires in Ukraine Piotr Lukasiewicz .

He noted that Ukraine“actually has to gather people necessary to feel a battalion, regiment, or whatever size of a unit it would take” and that Poland provides a location in Lublin as a meeting point for potential members of the unit.

"And hopefully, the process will pace up and the numbers will grow. That's my hope, because we are ready with instructors, we are ready with equipment, we are ready with facilities to train people. We would like to really have this unit to be as big and as well prepared as possible," emphasized Poland's CDA.

He added that the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian brigade already has considerable experience in training tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers in Poland.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the first recruiting center for Ukrainians volunteering to join the Ukrainian Army ranks was deployed on the premises of Ukraine's Consulate General in Lublin.

The security agreement signed on July 8 in Warsaw provides for the creation of the Ukrainian Legion, a new volunteer unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to which soldiers would be recruited in the territory of Poland, where they would also be trained.