Azerbaijan, IFC Discuss Climate Action Ahead Of COP29

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, designated President of COP29, met with Makar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation, Azernews reports citing the post shared by COP29 on its official X account.

The parties negotiated innovative financing solutions for climate action.

The talks also addressed increasing support for developing countries and mobilizing private sector investments to achieve sustainable development goals before COP29.