Azerbaijan, IFC Discuss Climate Action Ahead Of COP29
Date
10/24/2024 5:13:14 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev,
designated President of COP29, met with Makar Diop, Managing
Director of the International Finance Corporation,
Azernews reports citing the post shared by COP29
on its official X account.
The parties negotiated innovative financing solutions for
climate action.
The talks also addressed increasing support for developing
countries and mobilizing private sector investments to achieve
sustainable development goals before COP29.
MENAFN24102024000195011045ID1108814802
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.