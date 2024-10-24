OTS Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Ankara
10/24/2024 3:09:07 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has strongly condemned
the terrorist attack at the TUSAŞ production facility in Ankara,
Azernews reports.
The international organization issued a statement regarding the
incident.
"We strongly condemn this treacherous attack, extend our
condolences to the Republic of Turkiye and the brotherly Turkish
people, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the statement
said.
It should be noted that 5 people were killed and 22 injured in
the terrorist attack at the TUSAŞ production facility in Turkiye.
Turkiye's Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, stated that initial
investigations suggest the attack was carried out by the PKK.
