Russia's War Casualty Toll Climbs Up By 1,240 In Past Day

10/24/2024 3:08:48 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses sustained by Russian invasion troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to October 24, 2024, are estimated at 684,280, including 1,240 killed or wounded in the past day.

This is stated by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed 9,090 Russian tanks (+2 in the past 24 hours), 18,254 (+25) armored fighting vehicles, 19,719 (+45) artillery systems, 1,236 (+2) multiple rocket launchers, 981 air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,597 (+108) UAVs, 2,625 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 27,286 (+69) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,513 (+4) units of specialized equipment.


The latest incoming data on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 23, as of 22:00, 132 combat engagements with Russian invaders were recorded along the frontlines.

UkrinForm

