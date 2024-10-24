Russian Shelling Damages Tracks Between Mykolaiv, Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Due to Russian shelling, the tracks on the section between Mykolaiv and Kherson were damaged.

This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

As noted, trains to Kherson will stop in Mykolaiv. will be transported to Kherson by bus.

“All 78 of our passengers to Kherson will be delivered to their destination with the greatest possible comfort. We thank the Kherson Regional Military Administration for their support and prompt response to the situation,” Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized.

It is noted that railway repair crews have already begun restoration work. The agency plans to resume railroad traffic by the return flight.

As a reminder, a man was killed as a result of shelling in the village of Novooleksandrivka, Beryslav district, Kherson region. Also, on the morning of October 23, a 66-year-old woman died as a result of Russian shelling of the village of Lvove.

Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia