Trinidad And Tobago Tourism Minister Mitchell ‘Needs A Reality Check’

As the member of parliament for Moruga/Tableland, I am deeply disappointed by Randall Mitchell's recent remarks in the senate, where he suggested that citizens of Trinidad and Tobago should abroad to better appreciate the“sweet” life we supposedly enjoy here. His comments reveal just how out of touch this PNM has become with the daily struggles of ordinary citizens.

In a time when our country is grappling with rising crime, staggering levels of joblessness, high food prices and an that leaves so many wondering how they'll make ends meet, minister Mitchell's solution is for citizens to experience higher prices overseas, as though that would somehow make life back home more bearable. Is this the only response the PNM has to offer?“At least you're not living in the US or the UK.”

It's an insult to the people of Trinidad and Tobago who wake up every day facing the grim realities of this government's failed policies. Instead of addressing the root causes of our high unemployment rates, runaway crime, and the struggles faced by small businesses and families trying to survive, the minister points to foreign lands as a comparison, as if that will somehow put food on the table or make our streets safer.

A far better solution would be for this government to boost our local tourism sector, which has vast untapped potential. We have beautiful, untouched beaches, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant festivals, all of which could draw visitors and create jobs for our citizens. Investing in eco-tourism, improving infrastructure, and promoting domestic travel would not only stimulate our economy but also provide citizens with affordable vacation options at home, rather than suggesting they look abroad. Trinidad and Tobago's tourism sector has been languishing for far too long under the PNM's watch, and it's time for a fresh approach that values our local treasures and the people who rely on them for their livelihoods.

The truth is, citizens are not blind to the PNM's mismanagement of key economic opportunities, and the opposition will continue to hold them accountable for deals that don't put the interests of the people first.

Instead of asking citizens to go on a“reality check vacation,” I urge the government to face the reality that many Trinidadians are struggling to live in the country they call home. We don't need comparisons to the US or Canada. What we need is real leadership that prioritizes crime reduction, job creation, and a better standard of living for everyone.

Michelle Benjamin

Member of Parliament for Moruga/Tableland

