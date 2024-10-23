SNAP! MOBILE ANNOUNCES UPDATES IN TWO LEGAL CASES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Vertical Raise LLC forced to pay damages in lawsuit confirming

tortious interference with contract, unfair competition, and misappropriation of trade secrets

SEATTLE, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snap! Mobile, the leader in school fundraising and solutions for high school sports, clubs, and extracurriculars, today announced the following updates in two cases:

Snap! Mobile, v. Vertical Raise LLC (Idaho State Court 2020)

In this action, Snap! Mobile, Inc. ("Snap!" or the "Company") successfully presented a case that Vertical Raise LLC had tortiously interfered with its contracts. The Company completed a jury trial in August 2021. The final case decision was reached in 2024, resulting in a seven-figure judgment against Vertical Raise LLC plus interest on the judgment from the original verdict date.

Snap! Mobile, Inc. v. Argyrou et. al. (Washington State Court 2019)

In this matter, Snap! Mobile, Inc. sued various former employees who went to work for Vertical Raise LLC, in violation of their agreements with Snap!. Earlier this year, the Washington Court of Appeals reversed a decision of the trial court granting summary judgment in favor of the defendants. The Company now intends to move to trial for damages for their conduct and violations of their agreements. The next stage will include discovery of profits generated while working at Vertical Raise LLC and violating their agreements to determine the extent of damages to be awarded.

About Snap! Mobile, Inc.

Snap! Mobile, the safest and most secure platform for school software and fundraising, has been proudly supporting programs around the country with simple and dependable services since 2014. Snap! Raise has raised more than $900 million dollars for over 125,000 groups and teams through over 12.5 million participants and donors. In addition to the Snap! Raise fundraising solution, Snap! Mobile further supports schools, groups, and teams with its other brands and products: Snap! Spend (transparent money management solution), Snap! Store (spirit wear), FanX, and Snap! Manage (integrated scheduling, communication, and registration solution). To see how Snap! Mobile can support your program, visit snapraise .

