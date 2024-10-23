Univest Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

Loans

Gross loans and leases increased $45.9 million, or 0.7% (2.8% annualized), from June 30, 2024, primarily due to increases in commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans, partially offset by decreases in construction and commercial loans. Gross loans and leases increased $163.5 million, or 2.5% (3.3% annualized), from December 31, 2023, primarily due to increases in commercial, commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans, partially offset by a decrease in construction loans.

Deposits and Liquidity

Total deposits increased $358.8 million, or 5.5% (22.0% annualized), from June 30, 2024, primarily due to seasonal increases in public funds partially offset by decreases in commercial, consumer and brokered deposits. Total deposits increased $478.4 million, or 7.5% (10.0% annualized), from December 31, 2023, primarily due to increases in commercial, brokered, and seasonal public funds deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $1.3 billion and represented 19.3% of total deposits at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.4 billion representing 21.5% of total deposits at June 30, 2024. Unprotected deposits, which excludes insured, internal, and collateralized deposit accounts, totaled $1.4 billion at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024. This represented 20.3% of total deposits at September 30, 2024, compared to 22.1% at June 30, 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, the Corporation reported on balance sheet cash and cash equivalents totaling $504.7 million. The Corporation and its subsidiaries had committed borrowing capacity of $3.6 billion at September 30, 2024, of which $1.8 billion was available. The Corporation and its subsidiaries also maintained uncommitted funding sources from correspondent banks of $468.0 million at September 30, 2024. Future availability under these uncommitted funding sources is subject to the prerogatives of the granting banks and may be withdrawn at will.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income of $53.2 million for the third quarter of 2024 decreased $386 thousand, or 0.7%, from the third quarter of 2023 and increased $2.2 million, or 4.3%, from the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same period in the prior year reflects the continued pressure on the cost of deposits due to the shift of balances from lower to higher cost deposit products which exceeded the increase in interest income from asset yield expansion and the increase in average interest-earning assets. However, we continue to see indicators of stabilization in cost of funds and our funding mix. The increase in net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024 was due to higher average balances of interest-earning assets and increased yields on these assets, partially offset by higher interest-bearing liability balances and costs.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.82% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 2.84% for the second quarter of 2024 and 2.96% for the third quarter of 2023. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately nine basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to approximately two basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and approximately four basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Excluding the impact of excess liquidity, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.91% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to 2.86% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and 3.00% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $20.2 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 7.8%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Investment advisory commission and fee income increased $476 thousand, or 9.8%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to increased assets under management and supervision driven by new business and market appreciation. Insurance commission and fee income increased $386 thousand, or 8.0%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to an increase in commercial lines premiums. Other income increased $1.2 million, or 512.3%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to an increase of $705 thousand in gains on the sale of Small Business Administration loans.

Other service fee income decreased $1.2 million, or 39.9%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to a $785 thousand valuation allowance recorded on mortgage servicing rights driven by the increase in prepayment speed assumptions as a result of the decrease in interest rates during the quarter. Additionally, net servicing fees on sold mortgage loans decreased by $307 thousand, primarily attributable to the sale of mortgage servicing rights associated with $591.1 million of serviced loans in the first quarter of 2024 and increased amortization driven by prepayments.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $48.6 million, a decrease of $436 thousand, or 0.9%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Other expense decreased $808 thousand, or 11.0%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 primarily due to decreases in retirement plan costs, insurance expense, recruiter fees, and bank shares tax expense.

Professional fees decreased $184 thousand, or 10.4%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 primarily driven by a reduction in consultant fees. Deposit insurance premiums decreased $161 thousand, or 12.8%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 driven by an improvement in the financial ratios that contribute to our deposit insurance assessment rate.

Salaries, benefits and commissions increased $724 thousand, or 2.4%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to increases in salary expense and an increase in incentive compensation due to increased profitability, partially offset by an increase in compensation capitalized driven by higher loan production.

Tax Provision

The effective income tax rate was 20.6% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to an effective tax rate of 20.0% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The effective tax rates for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 reflected the benefits of tax-exempt income from investments in municipal securities and loans and leases. The increase in effective tax rate in the quarter was primarily due to increases in state tax rates.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets totaled $36.6 million at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, and $40.1 million at September 30, 2023.

Net loan and lease charge-offs were $820 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $809 thousand and $969 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

The provision for credit losses was $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $707 thousand and $2.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.28% at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

On October 23, 2024, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share to be paid on November 20, 2024 to shareholders of record as of November 6, 2024. During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Corporation repurchased 156,728 shares of common stock at an average price of $26.47 per share. Including brokerage fees and excise tax, the average price per share was $26.76. As of September 30, 2024, 539,646 shares are available for repurchase under the Share Repurchase Plan. On October 23, 2024, the Corporation's Board of Directors approved an increase of 1,000,000 shares available for repurchase under the Corporation's share repurchase program.

Conference Call

About Univest Financial Corporation

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $8.2 billion in assets and $5.3 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at September 30, 2024. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices and online at .

This press release and the reports Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to trends or factors affecting the financial services industry and, specifically, the financial condition and results of operations, business, prospects and strategies of Univest. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties in that there are a number of important factors that could cause Univest's future financial condition, results of operations, business, prospects or strategies to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) competition and demand for financial services in our market area; (2) inflation and/or changes in interest rates, which may adversely impact our margins and yields, reduce the fair value of our financial instruments, reduce our loan originations and/or lead to higher operating costs and higher costs we pay to retain and attract deposits; (3) changes in asset quality, prepayment speeds, loan sale volumes, charge-offs and/or credit loss provisions; (4) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; (5) our ability to access cost-effective funding; (6) changes in economic conditions nationally and in our market, including potential recessionary conditions and the levels of unemployment in our market area; (7) economic assumptions or changes in our methodology, either of which may impact our allowance for credit losses calculation; (8) legislative, regulatory, accounting or tax changes; (9) monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including the policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (10) technological issues that may adversely affect our operations or those of our customers; (11) a failure or breach in our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks; (12) changes in the securities markets; (13) the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; (14) our ability to enter into new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities and/or (15) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

