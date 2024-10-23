Strathcona Dental Clinic Implements Airflow: Guided Biofilm Therapy For Enhanced Dental Care In Edmonton, AB

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AIRFLOW® ONE for teeth cleaning using Guided Biofilm Therapy at Strathcona Edmonton AB

logo

Strathcona Dental Clinic office building in Edmonton AB

Strathcona Dental Clinic blends decades of trusted care with advanced Airflow technology, faster, more comfortable, and effective cleanings for every patient.

EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Strathcona Dental Clinic , a long-standing dental practice in Edmonton, has introduced Airflow: Guided Biofilm Therapy , an advanced dental designed to improve the efficiency and comfort of routine teeth cleanings. This innovative system offers patients a more precise and gentle cleaning experience, contributing to the clinic's commitment to delivering high-quality care.Airflow: Guided Biofilm Therapy uses a combination of fine powder and warm water to remove biofilm-the sticky layer of bacteria that accumulates on teeth-without the discomfort associated with traditional cleaning methods. The system's guided technology allows dental professionals to identify and target problematic areas more effectively, enhancing the thoroughness of the cleaning process.For patients with dental implants, the Airflow system provides specialized tips to clean around implants safely, helping maintain the health of both the implants and surrounding tissue.Strathcona Dental Clinic has been a trusted name in dental care since 1959. By adopting this cutting-edge technology, the clinic continues its tradition of incorporating modern advancements to enhance patient outcomes and experiences.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Strathcona Dental Clinic.Contact Information: Strathcona Dental Clinic8225 105 St NW #303Edmonton, AB T6E 4H2Phone: 780-433-1154

Dr. Abdul Wehbe

Strathcona Dental Clinic

+1 780-433-1154

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.