Baycare Names Kristen A. Vogl New Vice President, Service Lines

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare announced that it has named Kristen A. Vogl, PT, DPT, MBA, its new vice president of service lines. With more than 20 years of clinical and administrative experience in various care settings, Vogl will lead BayCare's operational strategies and initiatives to further enhance the organization's commitment to quality care, patient satisfaction and organizational growth.

Vogl joins BayCare from Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, where she most recently served as senior vice president of operations since 2023. There, she led both the

Musculoskeletal Service Line and Post-Acute Service Line, in addition to collaborating across multiple other service lines. She provided strategic leadership for Jefferson Methodist Hospital, overseeing hospital operations, community health care initiatives, and partnerships with academic institutions. Vogl also has led hospital consolidations, operational restructuring and culture transformation, and developed specialized health care programs aimed at enhancing patient care and experience.

"Kristen's extensive experience and strategic vision make her an exceptional addition to BayCare," said Co-Chief Operating Officer Lou Galdieri. "We look forward to her leadership in optimizing BayCare's service lines and enhancing patient care across our health system and facilities."

Vogl will work closely with the CEO Cabinet and clinical leaders to drive the strategic, financial and administrative priorities for BayCare's service lines. She will focus on identifying best practices and using data-driven insights to improve care quality and reduce variation in clinical services. She will also lead BayCare's efforts in developing Clinical Institutes and Comprehensive Care Centers, expanding the health system's reach and impact across acute, post-acute and ambulatory care settings.



"I'm excited to be part of BayCare's mission to transform health care through quality, innovation and teamwork," said Vogl. "I look forward to contributing to the growth and success of BayCare's service lines and supporting our team in delivering the highest standards of care to our patients and the communities we serve."

Vogl holds a Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) from Temple University, a Master of Physical Therapy and Bachelor of Health Sciences from the University of Scranton, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Holy Family University.

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information visit BayCare .

