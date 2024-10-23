Peru’S Military Patrols Lima Amid Transport Strike Over Insecurity

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In late September, the Peruvian declared a state of emergency in 14 districts of Lima, allowing military forces to assist the police.



On Wednesday, military began patrolling certain areas in Peru's capital due to a strike that has disrupted mobility. This marks the third strike in less than a month, with demanding stronger government action against rising insecurity.



President Dina Boluarte stated on Tuesday that protests will not resolve the crime surge. She announced increased surveillance of foreign residents in response to media reports linking migrants to heightened insecurity and extortion.



The strike saw partial participation in other cities across the country. In response, the government suspended in-person classes in Lima and urged employers to allow up to four hours of flexibility for workers' arrival.



Television footage showed armed soldiers and police guarding various parts of the capital. Many people relied on informal vehicles or taxis due to bus restrictions, while some popular markets closed in solidarity with the protest.







Boluarte, who assumed office at the end of 2022 following her predecessor's removal, claimed that the protest had become "politicized." Her popularity has plummeted to 4%, according to a recent poll.

Transport Strikes in Peru

"This is the people's response to government inaction on insecurity," said Martín Valeriano, a transport leader. He asserted that the protest had widespread support nationwide.



Valeriano indicated that strikes would continue incrementally until a decisive response to insecurity is achieved. He added, "If this government cannot act, it should step aside and call for general elections. Boluarte lives on another planet."



The Peruvian government's declaration of emergency allows military assistance to tackle insecurity amid criticism from formal businesses claiming that the state is losing the battle against organized crime.



The transport strike occurred just weeks before Lima hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC ) summit in mid-November, involving leaders from 21 member countries.

