(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Khaby is a long-time MoneyGram customer and uses MoneyGram Online, the Company's leading website and mobile app, to send money back home to Italy and Senegal

The collaboration kicks off with the MoneyGram Vegas Dream Weekend promotion, featuring Khaby, who will help promote an exclusive VIP experience at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, , a leading global company that connects the world's communities, is excited to announce a new partnership with TikTok sensation and long-time MoneyGram customer, Khaby Lame. Together, they will highlight how Khaby-and millions of people globally-use MoneyGram to seamlessly support family and friends back home. This long-term, multi-faceted partnership will feature Khaby in upcoming campaigns, promotions and special content.

Global TikTok Star Khaby Lame Teams Up with MoneyGram to Showcase His Top Choice for Sending Money Worldwide

Continue Reading

Khaby relies on MoneyGram Online ("MGO"), the Company's leading website and mobile app,

to send essential funds to his family in Italy and Senegal, whether for daily needs or special celebrations like birthdays, anniversaries and holidays such as Eid. Beyond family support, Khaby also utilizes MGO to contribute to his community in Senegal, helping fund schools and provide books for children.

"Family and community have always been everything to me. Growing up, my family had limited resources and worked hard to support me," said Khaby. "Now, I feel a deep responsibility to support them, ensuring they can rely on me to send money quickly when it matters most. Even small gestures-like helping my brother get a special birthday present-make a big difference. For this, I'm thankful for MGO, which provides an easy, fast and reliable way to send funds globally."

The collaboration kicks off with the MoneyGram Vegas Dream Weekend promotion, featuring Khaby, who will help promote an exclusive VIP experience at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Fans in the United States, Brazil, Italy, France, Spain, the United Kingdom and Germany are invited to enter for a chance to win a trip to the race, along with several other exciting prizes, including:



Two Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets for each winner, including VIP hospitality and Main Grandstand seat

Roundtrip travel for two, for each winner, from their nearest airport to Las Vegas

A three-night hotel stay for two, for each winner, in a double-occupancy room at the Signature at

MGM Grand

Round-trip ground transportation to and from airports and hotels Official

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team gear

"This is a very exciting partnership for our team at MoneyGram," said Greg Hall, Chief Marketing Officer at MoneyGram. "Through Khaby's story, we're shining a light on the millions of people around the world who work hard to send essential funds back home. These individuals sacrifice, save and strive to create better futures for their families, and we're proud to be the platform that helps them on this journey."

Khaby will also create social media content to showcase the ease of the MoneyGram platform. In his signature style, Khaby will demonstrate why MoneyGram is the preferred solution for people like him-those with international family connections who need a dependable service for day-to-day financial needs. His mobile, global lifestyle resonates with many who rely on MoneyGram for remittances across countries and continents.

Fans can learn more about the

MoneyGram Vegas Dream Weekend

promotion and, if eligible, enter for a chance to win here .

About

MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global financial technology company enabling consumers and businesses to move and manage money in nearly every country around the world. Through its innovative cross-border platform, MoneyGram provides millions of consumers globally the ability to send money home for family and friends to pick up in cash or receive directly to a bank account, mobile wallet or card. The Company is a pioneer in the use of blockchain technology at scale and also enables consumers to buy, sell and hold digital currencies on its industry-leading app. With one of the world's most extensive and dynamic cash distribution networks, MoneyGram has become the single largest on and off-ramp provider for digital currencies in the world. The MoneyGram team spans the globe with over 2,000 employees across 36 countries, representing more than 75 nationalities. Headquartered in

Dallas,

Texas, and known for its strong corporate culture globally, MoneyGram has been named a recipient of the Top Workplaces

USA

award for three consecutive years. By the numbers, MoneyGram serves more than 50 million people in over 200 countries and territories each year, processing more than

$200 billion USD

annually. Relentlessly digital-first and customer-centric, the Company's digital transactions now account for over 50% of its money transfer business.

Media Contact

Sydney Schoolfield

[email protected]

SOURCE MoneyGram

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED