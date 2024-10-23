Govt Hosts Diplomatic Session To Promote Bharat Tex 2025

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 23 (KNN) The of Textiles hosted a high-level session in New Delhi to promote Bharat Tex 2025, positioning the upcoming event as a landmark gathering for the global textile industry.

The interactive meeting, attended by representatives from over 30 foreign missions, was led by Union of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Shri Pabitra Margherita.

The diplomatic contingent included envoys from diverse regions spanning Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas, with notable participation from countries such as Australia, Brazil, Italy, Russia, and the Republic of Korea.



The session served as a platform to outline India's vision for the textile sector and extend formal invitations for international participation.

Set to unfold from February 14-17, 2025, Bharat Tex 2025 will operate across two premier venues - Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida.



The event aims to showcase the complete textile value chain, establishing itself as the most comprehensive textile exhibition to date.

During the session, Textiles Secretary Rachna Shah detailed the exhibition's projected scale, anticipating participation from over 5,000 exhibitors and 6,000 international buyers representing 110 countries.



Shah emphasised the Indian government's commitment to the textile sector through initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and PM-MITRA Parks, while inviting nations to join as partner countries.



The event expects to draw more than 120,000 visitors, marking it as a significant milestone in global textile trade relations.

(KNN Bureau)