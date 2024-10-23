PGD Offers $200,000 Reimbursement For Restaurant Buildout

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PUNTA GORDA, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Punta Gorda Airport is seeking bids for a public full-service restaurant, bar and caterer at the PGD Air Center. Employees, local residents and aviators are hungry for food service, and demand is growing as commercial and residential development increases. Proposals are due by 2 p.m., Jan. 29, 2025.

PGD Air Center

Partial buildout of the restaurant space has already been completed, including $400,000 invested in framing, natural gas line, rough electrical and plumbing, lighting and various kitchen equipment. PGD is offering $200,000 operator reimbursement once buildout is completed and a certificate of occupancy is issued. The 2,853-square-foot space features wall-to-wall windows with outstanding views of runways, aircraft parking and aviation activity. The dining area can be combined with an adjacent 534-square-foot rentable events room to open the entire window-front space for larger events.

The Air Center is a 13,500-square-foot facility with an inviting lobby, conference room, events room, leased offices/flight schools, pilot lounge and staff who provide private aircraft fueling, tie-down and ground-handling services. In 2023, PGD had 103,252 takeoffs and landings, nearly half of which utilized the Air Center's facilities and amenities, including its 500,000-square-foot ramp and self-serve fuel facility.



While several fast-food restaurants are located south of PGD, there are no other competitive sit-down restaurants in a 3-mile radius. Less than 3 miles from I-75 Exit 164 and 4 miles from Exit 161, the Air Center is a 1.5-mile-drive from PGD's commercial passenger terminal, serving 50+ destinations and 2 million passengers annually.



PGD's 2,000-acre property between Sarasota and Fort Myers serves Allegiant and Sun Country, commuter and charter services, medical transportation, aircraft maintenance/avionics, corporate aviation, flight schools, an aviation mechanic training facility, and other business-oriented and private aviation activities.

About 1,400 full-time employees and nearly 200 part-time employees work on airport property daily, including airlines, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Pulsafeeder, Hertz, Enterprise, Avis / Budget Rent a Car, and Charlotte Technical College. Just south of PGD, nearly 7,500 new homes are planned for the Burnt Store Road and Jones Loop Road corridor.

Just beyond CCAA property in the Interstate Airport Park (ECAP), FedEx is home to 400 workers and Cheney Brothers employs 550 workers. Hundreds more are employed by Suncoast Distributing, ABC Supply Company, Blue Bell and Amigo Pallets.

For the virtual tour and RFP documents, as well as more information about PGD and the region, visit .



SOURCE Punta Gorda Airport

