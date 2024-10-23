Spalding Announces Partnership With Sportiq To Launch A Next Generation Smart Basketball And Mobile Application

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Spalding to launch product line with SIQ's smart ball and mobile app for real-time data tracking and an enhanced user experience.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the announcement by Russell Brands, LLC ("Spalding"), of a new partnership between SPALDING®, the leading equipment brand in the world, and SportIQ (SIQ) Basketball, creator of the world's first official size and weight smart basketball. The partnership will combine SIQ's patented and mobile application with both the existing and upcoming lineup of SPALDING® basketballs, for an immersive, data-driven, and gamified experience for basketball players of all ages and skill levels.

Spalding x SIQ

Continue Reading

Integrating Spalding's best-selling basketballs and SIQ's game-approved tracking technology will equip athletes with immediate access to their shooting metrics. Through an application where athletes can track key metrics like makes and misses, swish and shooting percentage, distance, form consistency, shot type, release speed time, arc angle, and more, in real time. This technology has been used by some of the most well-known athletes and trainers in the game, and to-date has tracked millions of shots.

"We are excited to integrate our technology with an iconic basketball brand and premium product," said Erik Anderson, CEO of SIQ Basketball. "The partnership with Spalding enables us to have significantly more influence on the basketball market. We look forward to providing users with an unmatched experience, in the same basketballs they know and love."

"Through our partnership with SIQ Basketball, we're not just changing the game; we're redefining the way players interact with the sport," said Matt Maresca, Sr.

Manager of Brand Communications at Spalding. "By merging innovative technology with our iconic basketballs, we're empowering athletes of all levels to unlock their full potential and elevate their game like never before."

The SPALDING TF-DNATM basketballs, featuring SIQ technology, will launch on Spalding and Amazon beginning today, October 23rd. The basketball and annual membership will be sold as a "bundle" for $199.99, and if bought separately, $249.99. The basketball will be available in Official Size 29.5"/Size 7, and Intermediate Size 28.5"/Size 6.

To learn more about this partnership, visit: .

About Spalding:

SPALDING® is the largest basketball equipment brand in the world. Since its founding in 1876, the iconic American brand has remained one of the most recognized driving basketball culture today. Spalding is a sporting goods leader with high school, collegiate, and professional partnerships. The SPALDING® trademark is owned by Russell Brands, LLC. For more information, visit .

About SIQ Basketball:

SIQ (Pronounced S-I-Q) is the leading smart basketball company specialized in AI, machine learning and classical physics in sports.

The patented smart basketball technology and analytics app helps players of all ages and skill levels improve their game by tracking shots (makes/misses/release angel/speed/distance etc.), providing drills and insights from pros, and by making training fun through gamification – like leaderboards, streaks, and virtual competition among friends.

For more information, visit .



Press Contact:

Spalding

The Lede Company

[email protected]

SIQ

Erik Anderson

[email protected]



SOURCE Spalding

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED