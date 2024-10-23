Sybiha: Ukraine Has Strategic Edge In Defense Tech As It Can Immediately Test New Products On Frontlines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is currently at the forefront of developing its military-industrial complex and enjoys a strategic advantage, which reflects in the ability to immediately test freshly-manufactured defense products on the battlefield.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha said this in an exclusive interview with Ukrinform during SAHAEXPO, one of the largest international defense exhibitions, hosted by Istanbul.

"Ukraine is certainly among the leaders here. This is important to understand, everyone admits it. And I am convinced that in the future – and already now – we will surprise the world with our achievements. This branch is strategically important for the economy and has a multiplier effect. And, no matter how paradoxical it may sound, the war has another side to it. It encourages, it accelerates the development of certain military technology. And Ukraine is now on the forefront of such development," said Sybiha.

According to the top diplomat, international partners clearly understand that Ukraine has one of the absolutely strategic advantages - the ability to immediately test manufactured samples of defense products on the battlefield.

"And this is extremely valuable. Everyone understands this and asks us to share feedback, our knowledge, experience, of course, on a mutually beneficial basis, jointly developing technologies," said the minister.

During the exhibition, he visited the stand set up by leading Ukrainian defense companies.

"Despite Russian aggression, Ukrainian stands are also present (at SAHA EXPO - ed.). We are proud of our companies, their stability and ability to operate and develop in extremely difficult conditions. "Since the start of full-scale aggression, Ukraine has increased defense production six-fold," Sybiha said.

The minister also emphasized that the experience of Turkey, whose defense industry covers the needs of the army by more than 80%, is a useful example and an ambitious goal for Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha held talks with high-ranking officials from the government and the Armed Forces of Turkey, as well as heads of defense companies, within the framework of the international exhibition SAHA EXPO 2024, which kicked off in Istanbul. This year, more than 120 countries are taking part in the exhibition, where a total of over 1,200 companies are represented.