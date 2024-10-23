HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY ANNOUNCES DATES OF ITS 2024 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GLEN ALLEN, Va., Oct.

HBB ) announced today that it will release its 2024 third quarter results and file its 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, after the close of the on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

The Company will host a call on Thursday, October 31, 2024, to discuss its results.



Conference Call:

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Time:



9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) Telephone:



888-350-3452 (toll free) International 647-362-9199

Conference ID: 1809480

(Call in at least five minutes before start time)



The conference call will also be webcast live over the internet. To access the call, go to . Please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company website.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels. The Company's owned consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach Professional®, Weston®, and TrueAir®. The Company's owned commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®. The Company licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances, CHI® premium garment care products, CloroxTM True HEPA air purifiers, and Brita HubTM countertop electric water filtration appliances. The Company has exclusive multiyear agreements to design, sell, market, and distribute Bartesian® cocktail makers and Numilk® plant-based milk makers. The Company's Hamilton Beach Health subsidiary is focused on expanding the Company's participation in the home health market. In February 2024, Hamilton Beach Health acquired HealthBeacon, a medical technology firm that specializes in developing connected devices. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit .

