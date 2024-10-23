Producer prices in Germany decline 1.4 percent last month

(MENAFN) Producer prices in Germany experienced a significant decline of 1.4% in September compared to the same month last year, marking the 15th consecutive annual decrease. This data was released by the federal statistical office, Destatis, on Monday. The sustained drop in producer prices underscores ongoing economic challenges, reflecting broader trends in the global market. The continuous decline raises concerns about the health of the manufacturing sector and its potential impacts on the overall economy.



According to Destatis, the primary driver behind the year-on-year decrease in producer prices in September 2024 was the reduction in energy prices. This downward trend in energy costs has significantly influenced the pricing structure within the industry. However, it’s noteworthy that, despite the drop in energy prices, there has been an uptick in costs for capital, consumer, and intermediate goods, indicating a mixed economic environment where some sectors are experiencing price increases even as others are declining.



Specifically, energy prices saw a 6.6% decrease in September 2024 compared to the same month the previous year, contributing to the overall reduction in producer prices. On the other hand, the prices for intermediate goods have risen by 0.5% year-on-year in September, and capital goods prices have increased by 2%. This divergence in price trends suggests that while energy prices are stabilizing, other sectors are facing inflationary pressures, complicating the economic landscape for producers.



In addition to the annual decline, producer prices also experienced a monthly drop of 0.5% in September. This indicates a broader trend of price adjustments occurring not just annually but also on a shorter timescale, reflecting ongoing volatility in the market. The combination of annual and monthly declines raises important questions about the future direction of the German economy and how businesses will navigate these challenges in the months to come.

